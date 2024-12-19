Agents in limbo following election tampering allegations at LVR

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Realtors Association members are demanding transparency and answers following allegations of election tampering this summer within its board.

Back in August, Britney Gaitan and Stephanie Grant were campaigning against each other to be elected as vice president of LVR.

Gaitan spoke out in an email as a whistleblower after she suspected several LVR leaders and the CEO, Wendy DiVecchio, may have been manipulating the election results.

A source told Channel 13 that DiVecchio had a vested interest in seeing Grant defeated.

In the email to the Nevada Association of Realtors Board of Directors obtained by Channel 13, Gaitan expressed concerns when both LVR President-elect Josh Campa and DiVecchio had told her to "keep campaigning."

Gaitan said, "The fact that the CEO gave tally election numbers in real-time to Merri [LVR current President] was a huge concern."

This email has since leaked after the election and sparked outrage among members of the organization.

LVR sent an email to members stating that the Board of Directors hired a third party to investigate.

ktnv

Several LVR members told Channel 13 that multiple complaints were also filed with the Nevada Attorney General's Office. The AG's office did not respond to our request for comment.

"We're completely in the dark," said real estate agent and LVR member Vandana Bhalla.

"The people that are supposed to be doing something and are sitting in that boardroom, are accused of doing the tampering to begin with. They're the ones making decisions."

Bhalla said being a part of the organization is her livelihood. That's also the reality for the 17,000 other members.

Real estate agents told Channel 13 that the turmoil has tainted their reputation in an already tough industry and directly impacts their relationship with home buyers and sellers.

Since an investigation was launched, DeVicchio was suspended and several board members have resigned in protest.

LVR Vice President Shane Nguyen wrote on Facebook about his departure.

Director Geoffrey Lavell also took to Facebook to write about his resignation.

Channel 13 also obtained an email board member Krystal Sherry sent regarding her resignation.

Sherry writing in part, "This decision is not one I take lightly as I have thoroughly enjoyed and cherished my role as volunteer leader."

Gaitan was suspended from her current board seat. She wrote on Facebook, "I believe this suspension is retaliation for raising concerns about alleged election tampering and alleged financial improprieties."

Gaitan and Grant both told Channel 13 in separate phone calls they were advised by their attorneys not to comment publicly.

Channel 13 did reach out to Las Vegas Realtors Association for comment. President Merri Perry returned the following statement.