Rapper Blueface ordered to pay strip club over $13 million

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Clark County district judge is ordering rapper Blueface to pay over $13 million to a Las Vegas strip club due to the fallout after a 2022 shooting.

According to court documents that were filed on Saturday, Blueface will have to pay $13,072,482, which is broken down to include damages due to lost revenue, lease damages, and damages from things like utilities, unpaid payroll, insurance to cover the vacant building, and landlord expenses including property taxes.

The shooting happened in October 2022 outside of the Euphoric Gentlemen's Club near Las Vegas Boulevard and Sunset Road.

A man, identified as Kentabius Traylor, claimed Blueface shot at him and his vehicle as he was leaving the club after he "remarked on Blueface speaking with some females in a cheap vehicle".

Porter pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm and battery charges in July.

Earlier this month, a judge ruled that Blueface has been sentenced to up to three years of probation. As part of his probation, he's not allowed to have weapons and guns as well as no alcohol or drugs. He is also not allowed to have contact with the victim and must stay out of the Strip corridor or Downtown corridor unless it is work-related.