Rapper Blueface pleads guilty to November shooting at a Las Vegas gentleman's club

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Johnathan Porter, more famously known as the rapper Blueface, entered a guilty plea in court Monday.

Porter made his first appearance in Clark County District Court for his initial arraignment.

Porter was arrested in November after being accused of shooting at a man who made a joke about Porter in front of the Euphoric Gentlemen's Club near Las Vegas Boulevard and Sunset Road.

The judge talked about his plea deal and he entered "guilty" pleas based on that.

"First of all, as to the count 2, discharging a firearm, how do you plead?" the judge asked.

"Guilty," Porter said in court Monday.

"As to count 4 which is battery misdemeanor, how do you plead?" the judge asked.

"Guilty," Porter said.

The judge ordered Porter to be released on high level monitoring and out only on his bond.

Sentencing has been set for October 2.