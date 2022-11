LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers detained 25-year-old Johnathan Porter, AKA Blueface, on charges related to a shooting that happened on October 8 in the 6300 block of Windy Road.

Porter was taken into custody in front of a store in the 300 block of Hughes Center Drive.

LVMPD says Porter will be taken into custody at the Clark County Detention Center on warrants for firing a gun at or into an occupied building and attempted murder with a deadly weapon.