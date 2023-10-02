Rapper Blueface receives probation for October shooting at Las Vegas gentleman's club

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Rapper Blueface, whose real name is Johnathan Porter, has been sentenced to up to three years of probation after pleading guilty to shooting at a man outside of a Las Vegas gentleman's club.

The incident happened last October outside of the Euphoric Gentlemen's Club near Las Vegas Boulevard and Sunset Road.

On Oct. 8, 2022, a man flagged down police claiming someone shot at him and his vehicle earlier that morning. The man, identified as Kentabius Traylor, told officers he recognized Blueface and as he was leaving the club he "remarked on Blueface speaking with some females in a cheap vehicle" and "made an audible joke". That's when he stated he was hit by men he believed to be part of Blueface's entourage.

According to the report, Traylor said he tried to leave in his truck when men started shooting at him so he sped away and hit some parked vehicles as he tried to leave the parking lot.

Porter pleaded guilty to discharging a firearm and battery charges in July. He was also facing attempted murder charges and owning a gun by a prohibited person charges. However, those two charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

On Monday, Clark County District Court judge Kathleen E. Delaney ruled that Blueface would be sentenced to up to 36 months on probation. As part of his probation, he is not allowed to have weapons and guns as well as no alcohol or drugs. He is not allowed to have contact with the victim. Blueface has also been ordered to stay out of the Strip corridor and Downtown corridor unless it is work-related.