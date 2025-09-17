LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Online commentary surrounding conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s assassination is now spilling into local classrooms.

In the days following his death, social media posts attributed to Clark County School District (CCSD) teachers surfaced. Some teachers have been removed from classrooms, Superintendent Jhone Ebert confirmed this week.

VIDEO: Alyssa Bethencourt asks CCSD additional questions concerning social media posts attributed to CCSD staff

Questions linger over consequences for CCSD teachers posting about Charlie Kirk assassination

District leaders insist the posts created a “substantial disruption,” but many questions remain unanswered.

District Response

On Monday, Superintendent Ebert issued a statement condemning political violence. She said any teachers whose posts caused significant disruption are “not currently assigned to classrooms while the district reviews.”

But the statement left parents and the public with few specifics. Among the questions still lingering:



How many teachers are involved?

What exactly did they say?

How long will they remain out of classrooms?

How are parents being notified?



When Channel 13 asked if CCSD could provide answers that go beyond the general statement already issued, district officials offered no further details, saying they had “no further comment.”

Channel 13 also requested a sit-down interview with Superintendent Jhone Ebert.

Community Reaction

Some parents told Channel 13 they believed the district overreached.

“I think that everyone deserves due process… an employment battle is between the employee and the employer. Everyone has a right to their own battle,” said Sarah O’Connell, who was protesting outside the district's administrative building on Tuesday afternoon.

Others are demanding stronger action. Power2Parent, a nonprofit advocating for parental involvement and child safety, formally called for teacher removals and even terminations if misconduct is confirmed.

WATCH | Employees face consequences in the wake of Charlie Kirk's death

Employees making negative remarks in the wake of Charlie Kirk's death face consequences

UNLV historian Michael Green noted that political divides aren’t new, but social media has transformed how they play out.

“Social media, or as somebody called it, anti-social media, can really be a big factor in what we’re seeing… sometimes those statements are violent and vile. That gets our attention,” Green said.

What’s Next

For now, district officials have not released further information about the decision to remove teachers from classrooms pending review. Leaders of the Clark County Education Association, the local teachers’ union, say the matter is still under investigation and declined to comment until the process is complete.