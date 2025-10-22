PUCN hosting general consumer sessions Wednesday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Today is your chance to voice your concerns about your gas, phone or energy bill. The Public Utility Commission of Nevada is hosting two general consumer sessions Wednesday where they'll hear public comments about the utilities the company regulates.

The sessions are an annual requirement for the PUCN and were rescheduled from August after a statewide ransomware attack forced agencies across the state to shut down.

Clark County residents get a chance to speak out on utility bills

PUCN will accept public comment on any utilities regulated by the company, including some telecommunication and water companies, Southwest Gas and NV Energy, which has come under fire in recent months for a number of issues.

If you'd like to attend either or both sessions, you'll be able to do so here:

Wednesday, Oct. 22nd

1 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Public Utilities Commission of Nevada

9075 West Diablo Dr., Suite 250

Las Vegas, NV 89148

If you're unable to attend in person, you're also able to submit public comment on the PUCN website here.