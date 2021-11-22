Protesters gather at Henderson home of CCSD board president Linda Cavazos

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Dozens of protesters gathered outside the home of Clark County School District Trustee Linda Cavazos on Sunday afternoon.

A photo showed the group gathered in the street at the front of the trustee's home. Both kids and parents were among the protesters, who held signs in opposition to the mask mandate at CCSD. It wasn't immediately clear who organized the demonstration.

Cavazos, the board president, was at the center of an October vote to terminate Superintendent Dr. Jesus Jara. That vote was reversed by the board on Thursday.

Trustee Katie Williams of District B, who often publicly opposes Cavazos, distanced herself from the protest in a statement on social media:

"Let me be clear. While I will always support the first amendment and the right to peaceably assemble," Williams wrote, "I not now, nor have I ever, supported protesting outside of a personal residence of any public figure. Nor have I ever directed individuals to do so."

Cavazos, who represents District G, and Williams were on opposing sides of the October vote to oust Jara.

