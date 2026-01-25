LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Dozens of protesters lined the street outside Boca Park Shopping Plaza Saturday afternoon, calling for change and showing solidarity as immigration enforcement concerns continue to grow nationwide.

WATCH | Protesters gather at Boca Park to voice concerns over immigration enforcement

Protesters gather at Boca Park to voice concerns over immigration enforcement

Advocacy groups Indivisible Las Vegas and Handmaids of Las Vegas organized the demonstration along West Charleston Boulevard near South Durango Drive in the northwest Las Vegas Valley. Organizers said the turnout reflected growing momentum around the issue.

“The turnout today was fantastic, we got up to 150 people at its peak,” said protester Kelly Grey.

“This is absolutely gaining momentum. This is one thing we have that they don’t, community and empathy.”

KTNV

Organizers said the group gathers regularly as part of what they call “Stand-Up Saturdays,” holding demonstrations every other weekend to support communities impacted by immigration enforcement.

RELATED | High school students across the Las Vegas alley participate in anti-ICE protests

“This is Stand-Up Saturdays. We’re here every other weekend, and today we’re standing up for our friends, brothers, and sisters in Minnesota,” one organizer said.

KTNV

Saturday’s protest follows recent national attention surrounding a fatal shooting involving a federal Border Patrol officer and a Minneapolis resident, news protesters say underscores why continued demonstrations are necessary.

For many attendees, the issue is deeply personal.

KTNV

“I had a lot of friends dealing with their own situation and have family members being taken,” said protester Lillian Prince.

Retired federal agent Randy August also attended the protest, saying his background in law enforcement compelled him to speak out.

KTNV

“I was trained with the same standard as other ICE agents, and what they are doing in Minnesota with the force is against policy, against Department of Justice rules, and against the law in terms of assaulting people,” August said.

Prince said while fear is widespread, so is determination among those who continue to show up.

KTNV

“Everyone’s scared right now. I’m scared, but I’m angry and tired,” she said.

“So many people online are so hateful, and you come here, it’s a breath of fresh air.”

Organizers tell Channel 13 they plan to continue demonstrations near ICE offices in and around downtown Las Vegas in the days and weeks ahead.