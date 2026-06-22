Proposed Vegas Loop station at UNLV will move forward: Here's what it means and how we got here

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After declining The Boring Company's previous offer to build out a Vegas Loop station at UNLV, university officials changing course.

On Monday, the Nevada System of Higher Education's Board of Regents approved several agreements that will allow the project to move forward. This comes after continued negotiations UNLV and The Boring Company, UNLV interim president Chris Heavey said.

The proposed station would be on the west side of the Thomas & Mack parking lot, near the campus services building.

"That's the location that was chosen by the UNLV team as being the least disruptive," Heavey said at a previous meeting.

Over 35 pages of written public comments, several people voiced concerns about the project moving forward — raising issues like environmental impact, oversight, and benefit to the general public.

"As someone who majored in Public Health at UNLV, the Tesla Loop is not a sustainable and efficient transportation model. Major transportation development projects should reflect the values fostered by UNLV. The Boring Company has shown clear disinterest in preserving the environment and preventing pollution with other Las Vegas Tesla Loop Projects," wrote Ramiro Bautista. "A history of lack of environmental safety is extremely concerning. As a pillar of the community, UNLV should partner with companies that intend to uplift its communities, not destroy their environment."

During Monday's meeting, Tyler Fairbanks, The Boring Company's director of project development, addressed concerns about the company's safety record and enviromental impact.

"We have a dedicated internal safety team, and we have near-continuous site inspection by third parties and the county. With respect to safety, we've worked very closely with Nevada OSHA. We have a great relationship with Nevada OSHA. Beyond that, our relationship with the Clark County Fire Department is extremely strong," Fairbanks said. "We're extremely committed to environmental health and safety."

Today, the Clark County Fire Department and The Boring Company Tunnel Rescue Team completed a rigorous hands-on technical rescue exercise inside a Vegas Loop tunnel.



These joint trainings help ensure first responders are prepared, coordinated, and ready to respond in any… pic.twitter.com/LGDZg32g6y — The Boring Company (@boringcompany) June 17, 2026

Heavey said The Boring Company has offered to host informational sessions with students who want to learn more about how the system will work. He added that Steve Hill, CEO and President of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, has already discussed the UNLV station providing extra parking for convention attendees.

"He has stressed his strong support for this project, including for the potential for UNLV to be a satellite parking location for the [LVCVA] during times when they have high-volume conventions. For all of us who have been here for awhile know that Paradise [Road] and traffic around the convention center can be very difficult on those days," Heavey said. "If we can provide service, being part of the connection, in a way that also benefits students by offsetting student parking costs, that would be a huge win-win for the community and for the campus."

Read the Executive Summary

Regent Jeffrey Downs questioned if the station will be convenient for students or if the main goal is to help with tourists and other people visiting the valley.

"I would say, in all honesty, I do think the system is laid out more to serve visitors. And so, the primary benefit to students would be generating parking fees that would help us offset the costs that would otherwise be passed on to students," Heavey said. "The location of this would be a spot on campus where nobody goes."

Out of the 104 stations that The Boring Company has approval to build, only nine are currently operational. Fairbanks said the plan is to continue adding stations across the valley, which would improve access for students.

"Our goal is actually to still expand that further. The further that we expand this out into the neighborhoods of Las Vegas, the better this becomes for Vegas residents, as well," Fairbanks told the board.

Regent Heather Brown also pointed out that Clark County partnered with The Boring Company, in part, because of public transportation budget concerns.

"I feel like this conversation today is not about The Boring Company itself. It's not about the 104 stations, because the county commission and the city council have already agreed to partner with them. Today's conversation, is NSHE going to be cut out of the 104 stations? Is NSHE not going to allow UNLV to be part of the existing network? That's what today's question is," Brown said. "Where I do appreciate the community outreach and context you put in, I want to share that. Years ago, it should have been told to the county commission that we don't want this...Where we're at now and today — and the only focus I'm looking at — is this is moving forward? because they've had partnerships and MOUs signed with two municipalities. Is NSHE and UNLV going to be in or out or not?"

All but one regent voted to pass The Boring Company agreements.

Here's how we got here

On June 12, Heavey asked the regents to approve four different agreements, which would allow the project to continue moving forward.

"We're asking for permission, today, to have the chancellor, along with, obviously, the campus leadership, to finalize these agreements so that the Vegas Loop project can move forward with all possible speed, because of the centrality of the station at UNLV," Heavey said. "I think the county is looking for the board to issue its approval for us to execute these agreements in order for The Boring Company to move forward with their actual excavation of the tunnel."

NSHE Chris Heavey speaking to the NSHE Board of Regents earlier this month.

On June 12, the board gave approval for UNLV to negotiate with The Boring Company to bring the agreements before the board for their approval on Monday, June 22. The agreements were posted on the NSHE website ahead of Monday's meeting.

The proposed development agreement stipulates that the initial agreement between UNLV and The Boring Company will last for 50 years, and the design of the station will be consistent with the "overall design and schematic of UNLV's building and architectural standards."

Read the proposed development agreement

It also states that before any construction begins, The Boring Company will have to meet several benchmarks, including approval of plans, specifications, and construction plans from UNLV, Clark County, and multiple governmental agencies.

UNLV will own the completed station and will not be required to pay any operating fees, construction fees, or "other compensation to Developer in connection with the construction, operation, or maintenance of the Station. Under no circumstances shall UNLV be responsible for any operations, maintenance, repair, staffing, security, or other costs or activities associated with the operation or maintenance of the station or the System, all of which shall be Developer's sole responsibility," the agreement states.

The only costs UNLV will be responsible for, under the agreement, are standard insurance for station improvements.

MARCH 2023 | UNLV negotiating with The Boring Company to add Vegas Loop station

UNLV is selling land to the Boring Company for the Las Vegas Loop

The Boring Company must also operate the station where it doesn't interfere with operations at the Thomas & Mack Center and "major campus events, including, without limitation, the National Finals Rodeo. UNLV may, as necessary, require that the Station be closed to support campus event operations."

Another issue that Heavey previously brought up was concern that people going to the airport would use the Thomas & Mack Center parking lot as long-term parking, and the university wouldn't be able to do anything about it. That is also addressed in the proposed agreement.

Read the Operations and Management Agreement

"Developer shall cooperate and communicate with UNLV Parking and Thomas & Mack facility operations staff to ensure that parking for the Station does not materially impact day-to-day parking availability, parking enforcement, and Thomas & Mack operations," the document reads in part. "Protocols shall be established for parking management, enforcement, time limits, and prevention of unauthorized long-term use (e.g. airport parking)."

Another document states there will be a minimum 25% discount for students and a minimum 10% discount for faculty and staff at all NSHE institutions, Board of Regents, and System Administration. UNLV will get 100% of all parking revenue on the UNLV Property, as well as a portion of concessions and advertising revenue.

Read the Temporary Construction Easement Agreement

"We are extremely excited to bring the Vegas Loop to UNLV and to progress these agreements to get to a point where we can begin construction and start servicing UNLV," Fairbanks said. "We're excited about this partnership, and once we get through this vote and we get our county permit, we'll start construction ASAP."