'Prevention through presence': Dads in Schools aiming to make positive change in CCSD

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A group of dads are looking to fight back against violence in schools across the Clark County School District.

Dads In Schools partnered with CCSD to provide students with a "safe environment" where kids can "thrive as they focus on their education."

Edward Iglesias, who has volunteered with the organization for a year, said they can create a safe environment by having parents present during school hours.

He said volunteers are on campus before, during, and after school.

"It's prevention through presence," Iglesias said. "This day and age where there are not enough teachers, not enough security, it's a struggle. We have what we call a rapid response team."

The volunteers who visit the schools have to go through an application process and a background check before being allowed to visit schools, according to Iglesias.

Iglesias said the volunteers are not there to enforce rules but as a support system for students seeking guidance.

He said they also help de-escalate situations.

"We are there as a support member, to protect our kids, to keep the schools safe. That's our mission," Iglesias said. " Your presence there will definitely change their attitude. I've seen it happen."

Earlier this month, a Rancho High School student died after police said 15 students attacked him in an alleyway near the school.

According to LVMPD, the fight appears to have been over a pair of stolen wireless headphones and a marijuana vape pen. Jonathan Lewis,17, was found in the alley unconscious and bleeding from the head, investigators said.

Four of 8 teens arrested in Las Vegas student's beating death to be charged as adults

The deadly beating was caught on camera and later uploaded to social media, which police said they used to track down and arrest eight suspects who ranged in age from 13-17 years old.

Police said the suspects now face murder charges.

A source tells Channel 13 that the eight teens appeared before a judge Wednesday morning in the Eighth Judicial District Court's Family Division. There, prosecutors notified a judge of their intent to charge four suspects over the age of 16 with open murder and to prosecute them as adults.

Those four suspects are expected to be in court Friday for their initial appearance in Clark County Justice Court.

The other four suspects, who are under the age of 16, will have a juvenile court hearing in December to determine whether they will be tried as adults, according to Channel 13's source.

While Iglesias believes having the dads on campus helps deter violence, he said the work is still not over.

"It's a constant daily activity to look at what is going on," Iglesias said. "As a parent, we can make an impact."

In the meantime, a student we spoke with said she believes the group of dads should be at all schools. She believes they can make a difference.

"I feel safer when I see dads around us," said Anggie Maldonado. "It feels more comforting like you can go to them for anything."

Dads In Schools said they are welcoming new volunteers. For more information on how to participate, click here.