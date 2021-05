LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Prep Baseball Report will host the Nevada state championship tournament for high school athletes. The first rounds of the tournament will be held at Bishop Gorman Catholic High School and Faith Lutheran Academy. The semi-finals and the championship game will be held the following Saturday and Monday at the Las Vegas Ballpark.

Tickets can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com. For semi-finals on Saturday May 29, click here and for the championship game on Monday May 31, click here.