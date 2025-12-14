Police seek help finding missing 63-year-old North Las Vegas man with dementia

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The North Las Vegas Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating 63-year-old Prentis Buford Sr.

Police say he was last seen on Saturday morning, Dec. 13, at his home near the 5400 block of Pride Mountain Street in North Las Vegas.

Buford Sr. is described as a Black male adult, standing approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing around 140 pounds, with a bald head and brown eyes. He was seen wearing blue sweatpants and either a white and blue hoodie or gray colored sweat clothing. He has several tattoos, including the words "lil Pren" and "Candis," as well as a tattoo on one of his legs with the word "Scorpion."

Buford Sr. has dementia and requires daily medication. Because of his medical condition, there is concern for his well-being.

Authorities say he does not have a bus pass and might be going to familiar locations like nearby convenience stores and parks.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111.