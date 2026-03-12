LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District is putting a focus on road safety for students across the valley.

It comes as the county noted a 200% increase in school crashes this school year compared to last year.

Thursday is Safe Travels Day, an effort to remind drivers, parents, and students about safe behaviors around school zones.

WATCH | Hailey Gravitt explains how the school district is trying to get the message across:

Police crack down on dangerous driving near schools as part of new Safe Travels Initiative

Police were out at Orr Middle School Thursday morning to enforce traffic laws and ensure drivers, pedestrians, and students follow the rules of the road.

Officers say that despite years of warnings and education, dangerous driving near schools remains a persistent problem.

"U-turns have been illegal in school zones for almost 10 years, I think, and it seems like it's still we're in the 1st 30 days of implementing that law," said Lt. Michael Campbell. "So I don't know how else we can get through to people. I think we write, you know, thousands of tickets for that a year."

The enforcement effort is part of the Safe Travels Initiative, a new program focused on improving safety for students walking or riding to school. Officers say the message is simple: slow down.

"Look for cars, and be cognizant that if you don't stop, you're probably going to get hit," Campbell said.

Students across the district are also watching safety videos in class today, learning how to cross streets, pay attention around traffic, and stay alert near school zones.

"Distractions are deadly. That text can wait, a life cannot," one video said. "Safe speeds saves lives. When students are present or school flashes are activated, slow down to 15 MPH. It's not just the law, it saves lives."

With thousands of students traveling to school every day, police say even a moment of distraction can lead to a serious crash. Officers say they are not just handing out tickets — they are trying to change driver behavior before someone gets hurt.

"There's nothing more that we can do or say to beg you to protect your children, I mean because they are our most valuable asset," Campbell said. "I mean, I couldn't go a day without my child, and knowing that I caused what is probably going to happen today, a kid is going to get injured today, where a parent could have stepped in and stopped that, that's what we need to get."

As CCSD continues working to ensure students get to school safely, officials say keeping kids safe is a shared responsibility among all drivers and community members.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

