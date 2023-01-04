Player at The Cromwell gets royal flush of diamonds hand, winning over $255k
The Cromwell
Officials from The Cromwell announced that a Caesars Rewards member hit a major progressive jackpot Tuesday morning. The guest was playing Ultimate Texas Hold'em and won a jackpot of $255,148.
Posted at 5:00 PM, Jan 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-03 20:00:28-05
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Cromwell is congratulating another jackpot winner Tuesday.
Officials from The Cromwell announced that a Caesars Rewards member hit a major progressive jackpot Tuesday morning. The guest was playing Ultimate Texas Hold'em and won a jackpot of $255,148.
The player had a winning hand of a royal flush of diamonds.
MORE JACKPOTS:
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.