Planes, trains, and automobiles: Future infrastructure changes in Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — From trains to planes to even spacecraft, infrastructure is an important topic here in Southern Nevada.

By now, it seems that all of us living in Southern Nevada are used to change, especially on our roads.

In 2000, the valley had about 1.3 million people. Fast forward to 2024, our population is almost three million.

Now, Clark County is preparing for even more growth.

A number of road projects are underway or in the works. Arguably, the biggest is the Interstate 15-Tropicana Project, to improve access to I-15 through the middle of town and the resort corridor.

Kelsey McFarland, with the Nevada Department of Transportation, says the project is well underway and the changes are continuing.

"That one is important for a number of things. We are bringing the bridge up to federal standards but we are also improving accessibility and safety throughout that corridor," McFarland explained. "Improving that access for tourism and for all of the different people who go through here was a huge priority."

McFarland says right now, they are working to make the drive better for all of us on I-15 in the valley.

"We are widening, improving accessibility, adding HOV lanes through that area and that is to accommodate for proposed growth and growth happening right now."

South of town, from Henderson to California, even more growth is expected.

"Possibly, we are looking at extending that from Sloan to [the] state line. Right now, there is a feasibility study," McFarland said.

There are talks of more industrial and commercial through that corridor, including the possibility of a new airport. That airport would be located 25 miles south of town, between Jean and Primm.

According to airport officials, 2023 was Harry Reid International Airport's busiest year with 57.6 million passengers. It is the fifth busiest airport in the world when it comes to aircraft movement and 12th when it comes to passengers.

"We can't really build outside of our current footprint," said Monika Bertaki, from the Clark County Department of Aviation. "The plan is for this to be a second commercial airport. That means scheduled flights with airlines. It could mean cargo. It could mean general aviation like private jets."

The goal is to open it by 2037.

"We are getting ready to start the environmental assessment portion of it."

Another potential project is in western Clark County, heading towards Pahrump. A company wants to build the Las Vegas Spaceport, which would serve passengers that go on trips to space. The company behind it is still working to raise funds.

Underground, The Boring Company is working on more tunnels under the Strip to transport people from hotel to hotel in Teslas, taking cars off the congested Strip. They eventually want to connect to the airport and other parts of las Vegas.

A few tunnels and stations are already open, including at the convention center.

And the most notable and long-awaited project — high speed rail.

The Brightline West high speed rail line broke ground in early 2024. It's a train that will one day take people from Southern California to Las Vegas at more than 200 miles per hour and take people off Interstate 15.

"I have never heard of an interstate described as a parking lot more often than Interstate 15," said U.S Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

The Las Vegas train station would be south of the Strip right off the 15. The goal is to be in operation by the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

It's a new option that some tourists tell Channel 13 that they're open to.

"[It's] a really easy way to get from Point A to Point B."

"I think it is awesome. Of course I would use it."