Dropicana 2.0 sparks confusion and traffic delays: We break down road impacts and ways to avoid congestion

The Dropicana 2.0 projectcontinues to bring big changes for Tropicana Avenue.

In our Traffic Survival Guide, Channel 13 is taking a closer look at how the on-going twists and turns might impact your commute.

This project has sparked traffic delays and confusion for drivers traveling through it. Many saying they even just try to avoid the area now.

"I have to go around a little bit because I don't want to get caught up in In-N-Out right there with all the traffic, so I find alternative ways," said Las Vegas semi-truck driver Scott Davey.

Davey says this Dropicana project, which started in 2022, seems to always have parts tough to navigate.

"There's a little bit where you don't know where the lanes are cutting left to right or if you're staying in that lane, all of a sudden it dead ends and goes over," said Davey.

Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) says this project is designed to widen and update the Tropicana Avenue bridge, plus improve flow and safety on the I-15.

Crews are not just working on Tropicana Avenue for this project though.

Impacts are seen from I-15 and Blue Diamond Road to Flamingo Road.

There are several road impacts going on right now.

Northbound I-15 only has three lanes from Blue Diamond Road till Tropicana, and Dean Martin Drive is facing several lane closures with only one lane open in some areas.

Traffic conditions are changing weekly and bi-weekly.

NDOT has an I-15 Tropicana website and phone application which breaks down all the constant changes.

Just this week, new closures will start to impact Frank Sinatra Drive near the Excalibur, plus freeway ramps including I-15 southbound and northbound at Tropicana will face closures.

In order to avoid the five-mile Dropicana 2.0 road impacts, you'll have to drive side streets, using any road connecting near Blue Diamond Road, north past Tropicana Avenue. Valley View Boulevard and Eastern Avenue are options that should work, but expect crowded roadways.

Davey says despite the traffic, headaches and confusion, he thinks it's needed as the area is still growing.

"Eventually it does have to grow and if that's the cause, that's part of the growth," said Davey.

NDOT expects the entire project to be complete by mid-2025.