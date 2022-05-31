Major I-15, Tropicana construction project kicks off Tuesday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A major project along the I-15 and Tropicana kicks off Tuesday.

Governor Steve Sisolak and U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will be at Allegiant Stadium Tuesday morning for the project launch.

The Tropicana bridge and the I-15 serves as a gateway to the Las Vegas Strip. On a peak weekend where there’s a sold out concert in Allegiant Stadium and the Golden Knights are playing in T-Mobile, hundreds of thousands of visitors traveling through that corridor.

As our city continues to grow, the Nevada Department of Transportation wants to replace the now 60-year-old Tropicana bridge, saying it will accommodate future growth and access.

The project will replace the Tropicana Bridge and flyover, install new HOV ramps, and separate Dean Martin Drive traffic.

NDOT Tropicana and 15

Officials hope the changes will eventually bring some relief to locals like Kelly Atkinson, who had trouble getting around town on a day where there was a Garth Brooks concert and a UFC fight.

“Man did they do an awful job. Absolutely an awful job,” Atkinson said in July of 2021. “A mile and a half, maybe two miles away from the stadium itself was just lined with people.”

Construction is expected to finish in 2024 and it’s expected to bring in more than 4600 jobs.

In the meantime, you can expect more orange cones and possible traffic delays.