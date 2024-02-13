Watch Now
Dropicana 2.0: Here's what to know

Phase two of the massive NDOT project will cause major disruptions in the I-15 corridor
NDOT
A new phase of the Nevada Department of Transportation's I-15 Tropicana project begins on Tuesday. It's being called "Dropicana" because road crews will remove the flyover at I-15 and Tropicana.
'Dropicana' project starts Tuesday
Posted at 4:50 PM, Feb 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-12 19:50:37-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With Super Bowl 58 in the rear view mirror for Las Vegas, NDOT is ready to move on with the Dropicana project.

Ahead of the game, crews had reached a stopping point on the Dropicana project in an attempt to ease traffic and tensions along the I-15 corridor.

Now, for part two of the project:

Construction will kick off to remove the temporary Super Bowl configuration on Valentine's Day (Feb. 14) at 9 p.m. This work will be ongoing until February 20 at 5 a.m.

The most significant impact with be the complete closure of I-15 in both directions between Russell Road and Flamingo Road from Feb. 16 at 9 p.m. - February 19 at 5 a.m to allow crews to demolish the bridge over I-15.

Included in the above closure will be the following:

  • Tropicana Avenue east and westbound lane closures from New York New York to Dean Martin Drive.
  • Flamingo Road on-ramp to I-15 South
  • I-15 Harmon ramps
  • I-15 south and northbound ramps to Tropicana east and west
  • I-15 northbound to Arena Drive
  • Tropicana on-ramp to I-15 South and I-15 North
  • Russell Road on-ramp to I-15 North
  • I-215 east and westbound ramps to I-15 North
  • Las Vegas Blvd. ramp to I-15 North

You will still be able to access New York New York and Excalibur access to and from Tropicana Avenue

