Dropicana 2.0: Here's what to know

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With Super Bowl 58 in the rear view mirror for Las Vegas, NDOT is ready to move on with the Dropicana project.

Ahead of the game, crews had reached a stopping point on the Dropicana project in an attempt to ease traffic and tensions along the I-15 corridor.

Now, for part two of the project:

Construction will kick off to remove the temporary Super Bowl configuration on Valentine's Day (Feb. 14) at 9 p.m. This work will be ongoing until February 20 at 5 a.m.

The most significant impact with be the complete closure of I-15 in both directions between Russell Road and Flamingo Road from Feb. 16 at 9 p.m. - February 19 at 5 a.m to allow crews to demolish the bridge over I-15.

Included in the above closure will be the following:



Tropicana Avenue east and westbound lane closures from New York New York to Dean Martin Drive.

Flamingo Road on-ramp to I-15 South

I-15 Harmon ramps

I-15 south and northbound ramps to Tropicana east and west

I-15 northbound to Arena Drive

Tropicana on-ramp to I-15 South and I-15 North

Russell Road on-ramp to I-15 North

I-215 east and westbound ramps to I-15 North

Las Vegas Blvd. ramp to I-15 North

You will still be able to access New York New York and Excalibur access to and from Tropicana Avenue