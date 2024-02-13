Dropicana 2.0: Here's what to know

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With Super Bowl 58 in the rear view mirror for Las Vegas, NDOT is ready to move on with the Dropicana project.
Ahead of the game, crews had reached a stopping point on the Dropicana project in an attempt to ease traffic and tensions along the I-15 corridor.
Now, for part two of the project:
Construction will kick off to remove the temporary Super Bowl configuration on Valentine's Day (Feb. 14) at 9 p.m. This work will be ongoing until February 20 at 5 a.m.
The most significant impact with be the complete closure of I-15 in both directions between Russell Road and Flamingo Road from Feb. 16 at 9 p.m. - February 19 at 5 a.m to allow crews to demolish the bridge over I-15.
Included in the above closure will be the following:
- Tropicana Avenue east and westbound lane closures from New York New York to Dean Martin Drive.
- Flamingo Road on-ramp to I-15 South
- I-15 Harmon ramps
- I-15 south and northbound ramps to Tropicana east and west
- I-15 northbound to Arena Drive
- Tropicana on-ramp to I-15 South and I-15 North
- Russell Road on-ramp to I-15 North
- I-215 east and westbound ramps to I-15 North
- Las Vegas Blvd. ramp to I-15 North
You will still be able to access New York New York and Excalibur access to and from Tropicana Avenue