PHOTOS: Police looking for tenth, final teen accused of killing Rancho High schoolmate

Police in Las Vegas search for teen accused of open murder of Rancho High schoolmate.
Posted at 5:33 PM, Nov 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-21 20:33:04-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After a video circulated online showing a group of teens beating a fellow Rancho High School student, who later died at the hospital, police started making arrests.

Now, there is just one more teen LVMPD's homicide detectives are looking for—and they are asking for the public's help finding him.

According to police, the teen was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and khaki pants.

Earlier on Tuesday, detectives announced they arrested a ninth teen in connection with a beating death that happened just off school property earlier this month. He, along with the others, has been booked into the Clark County Juvenile Hall for open murder.

