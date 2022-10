2018 Getty Images Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Posted at 9:49 PM, Oct 28, 2022

The Philadelphia Phillies beat the Houston Astros 6 – 5 Friday night. THE FIGHTINS BABY#RingTheBell pic.twitter.com/5bu1AJj7y3 — Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) October 29, 2022

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.