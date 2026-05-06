Pet of the Week: Meet Herbie!

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Our featured Pet of the Week this week is: Herbie!

Herbie is a 7-year-old Chihuahua waiting for his fur-ever family at the Las Vegas Valley Humane Society!

Staff says Herbie is a "total love bug" who loves to snuggle up with you during movie time, or enjoy unhurried walks and even a hike or two!

Herbie gets along with other dogs and cats and would love a home where there are children to play with as well!

Staff says he is a calm pup who is full of devotion and ready to love on you and your family!

If you're interested in adding a new four-legged family member to your home, visit the Las Vegas Valley Humane Society's website here.