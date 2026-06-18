Pet of the Week: Meet Gus!

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Today's Pet of the Week is Gus!

Gus is a two-year-old French Bulldog, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bulldog and Pug mix who's waiting at Misfit Ranch for his fur-ever home!

Staff at the ranch say Gus is a bundle of energy and curiosity. He absolutely loves to cuddle, but also loves to get out and play!

He has a unique personality and drive and would do well in almost any type of home.

If you're interested in finding out more about Gus or any of the animals available at Misfit Ranch, you can visit their website here.