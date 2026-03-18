Pet of the Week: Meet Bonnie!

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Today's Pet of the Week is Bonnie!

Bonnie is a sweet, one-and-a-half-year-old German Shepherd-Pitbull mix waiting for her fur-ever family at Misfit Ranch!

Ranch staff says that Bonnie is a "total goofball" who just wants to love and play!

Bonnie is house and crate trained and walks well on a leash.

Staff says that she has been wonderful with all the people she's been introduced to, but she is selective about other dogs and would need to be in a home without cats.

Bonnie loves couch cuddles, watching TV, playing fetch and going on walks and hikes!

Her adoptive family will receive four complimentary training sessions from the staff at Misfit Ranch if they feel the need for them!

If you're interested in bringing Miss Bonnie home, you can find more information on the Misfit Ranch website here.