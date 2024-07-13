People flock to Mirage one last time before July 17 closure

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In less than a week, The Mirage will officially be closing its doors forever to make way for new Hard Rock Las Vegas.

​“It’s sad; it feels like it’s been here forever. It’s a landmark," said William De Leon, who is visiting from Colorado.

​

​“Dope casino. We are sad to see it leave, and we are excited to be here," said Alex Guevara, also visiting from Colorado.

Thousands of new and returning guests are trying their luck at the casino one last time this weekend before it closes for good July 17.

From now until it officially shutters its doors, people will have a chance to win over $1.6 million in cash prizes. The casino said that includes roughly $1.2 million in slot machine prizes and another $400,000 at table games.

​“You’ll see people like, ‘oh, man are you taking your players card out yet,'" Guevara said.

​“Some of us are struggling so let’s see if we win something," said ​Miriam Perez, visiting from California.

In May, casino officials announced the casino would be closing on July 17, 2024, in order for crews to begin transforming the property into the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and Guitar Hotel Las Vegas.

"We'd like to thank the Las Vegas community and team members for warmly welcoming Hard Rock after enjoying 34 years at The Mirage," said Jim Allen, chairman of Hard Rock International. "We'd also like to thank the Unions, community leaders, local and state government organizations and the Gaming Commission for their support and fair negotiations over the past year. Also, we are grateful to MGM for assisting with our transition."

Guests with room reservations or show tickets beyond July 14, 2024 will be automatically canceled and refunded. Guests booked through a third-party provider or online travel agency will automatically be canceled. The third-party provider should be contacted directly for rebooking availability or possible refunds.

Hard Rock International, which is owned by the Seminole Tribe of Florida, purchased the property in December of 2021. Operations were turned over to Hard Rock in December 2022 and they began ground testing at the site in January 2023.

Hard Rock executives previously told Channel 13 renovation plans include adding 800 to 1,000 hotel rooms, renovating the existing rooms and suites, renovating the casino floor to include 1,800 slot machines and 200 table games, renovating and expanding event and meeting space, and adding nearly 3,000 theater seats.

​“We love everything about the Mirage. The set up they have over here with the water fountains is so beautiful it’s going to be so sad to see that gone," De Leon said.

​“I love the Beatles so every time I look at it I’m like damn, you know. For me if they close it down, it’s kind of taking that away," Perez said.

​