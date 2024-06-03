Permits reveal more about future plans for Mirage site

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Plans filed with Clark County's Department of Environment and Sustainability are revealing more about the future of the Mirage site.

The Mirage originally opened in 1989. Hard Rock International, which is owned by the Seminole Tribe of Florida, purchased the property in December of 2021. Operations were turned over to Hard Rock in December 2022 and they began ground testing at the site in January 2023.

Last month, the Mirage announced the casino would officially close on July 17, 2024.

Jon Lucas, Chief Operating Officer of Hard Rock International, told the Nevada Gaming Control Board that closing plans weren't in place when he spoke during the May 1 meeting.

"Part of it was going through the capital markets, being so challenged, and the escalating costs of construction. We were working through the spend and the scope. We've been at this for about a year and a half. We finally sorted through all that and were able to announce," Lucas said during the meeting on May 16. "We looked at the scope of the project and realized that the guest experience wouldn't be what it needed to be with [the] type of service we like to deliver. It would be so disruptive that the best option was to shut the property down."

Hard Rock officials have previously told Channel 13 plans for the property include extensive renovations to the casino floor and convention space, adding additional rooms, slot machines, and table games as well as a giant, guitar-shaped hotel tower.

Plans filed with the county reveal the demolition and construction process will include three phases, which are spread out over 18 months.

The first phase will consist of demolishing and dismantling the volcano and clearing existing landscaping.

Phase two includes excavating a deep foundation and constructing a 660-foot-high guitar-shaped marquee with interior hotel rooms.

Phase three will finalize surface improvements, including construction of new walkways and landscaping improvements.

According to the plans, construction trailers will be located on site and site access will be along Sammy Davis Jr. Drive.

The resort is scheduled to reopen in 2027, which is the same year Hard Rock is scheduled to open a similar property in Athens, Greece.

"It's exciting to see what you're doing. I can't visualize back-to-back guitars that have rooms in them," Nevada Gaming Commissioner Brian Krolicki said last month "The sensitivity you expressed today for those folks and work you have done, it's deja vu. We just had this conversation with Tropicana and others. Your humanity in this as you make billion-dollar decisions is appreciated and being watched."

Lucas said the new property will be one that Las Vegas can be proud of.

"The hotel is unique but the other features will be pretty spectacular as well."

Lucas said once the property is completed, the plan is to hire about 6,000 workers, which is nearly twice as many workers that are currently employed at the Mirage.

The Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation, also known as DETR, and Mirage officials are working together to provide resources to Mirage employees to help them find work in the meantime.

Resources provided to Mirage employees will include budget planning, health insurance options, access to skills upgrading and job training, and workshops focused on things like networking, resume writing and interviewing skills.

“We are extremely happy to know our employees are getting this assistance,” said Joe Lupo, President of The Mirage. “We have thousands of incredible team members and connecting them to new employment opportunities is our top priority.”