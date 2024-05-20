What will happen to Mirage employees when the casino closes this summer?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the second time this year, a long-standing Las Vegas Strip resort will close its doors for good.

Last week, The Mirage set a July 17 closing date to prepare for remodeling and construction as Hard Rock International takes over operations.

Where will Mirage employees go once the casino shuts its doors for good?

Nevada's Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation (known by most as DETR), is organizing services and resources for the displaced employees through its Rapid Response Program, the department announced in a news release on Monday.

The Rapid Response Program is intended to provide "immediate support to businesses and workers facing layoffs or closures," DETR wrote, with the goal of minimizing impact to the affected employees.

Resources provided to Mirage employees will include budget planning, health insurance options and access to skills upgrading and job training, according to DETR. Help with job searches was also promised, along with workshops focused on things like networking, resume writing and interviewing skills.

DETR hopes to connect the Mirage's 3,350 employees with new career opportunities prior to the resort's closure in July, the department stated.

“We are extremely happy to know our employees are getting this assistance,” said Joe Lupo, President of The Mirage. “We have thousands of incredible team members and connecting them to new employment opportunities is our top priority.”

See the reaction from locals and visitors when they heard The Mirage would close for good in July:

Mirage closing in July 2024, transforming into Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

How will the property change after the resort closes?

As previously reported, Hard Rock International purchased operations of The Mirage for $1.075 billion in 2021. The resort, opened by casino mogul Steve Wynn on Nov. 22, 1989, will close just a few months shy of its 35th anniversary.

Hard Rock's plans for the property include extensive renovations that are expected to add 80,000 square feet of casino space and 83,000 square feet of convention space to the property. The company also plans to add 596 hotel rooms, over 1,000 slot machines and 161 table games, plus upgrades to the villas, private gaming room and pool.

By now, you've probably also heard of the company's plans to construct a giant, guitar-shaped hotel tower on the site that would, once complete, be among the tallest buildings on the Las Vegas Strip.