Plans for giant, guitar-shaped hotel at site of Mirage revealed by Hard Rock executives

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're getting a new look at plans for a giant, guitar-shaped hotel on the Las Vegas Strip.

Executives with Hard Rock International alluded to the plans when they purchased operations of the Mirage from MGM Grand Resorts — but new renderings were presented to the Nevada Gaming Control Board on Wednesday.

The images show a new hotel that would put Treasure Island, Flamingo and even the Venetian Resort in its shadow.

Hard Rock International / Nevada Gaming Control Board Executives with Hard Rock International shared their vision for a giant, guitar-shaped hotel on the Las Vegas Strip with the Nevada Gaming Control Board on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. Hard Rock officially took ownership of the Mirage this month.

Hard Rock executives revealed their preliminary renovation plans for the Mirage, opened in 1989 by casino mogul Steve Wynn. Those plans include adding 800 to 1,000 hotel rooms, plus renovating the existing rooms and suites at the former Mirage, which will be re-branded under the Hard Rock name.

Hard Rock International / Nevada Gaming Control Board Executives with Hard Rock International shared their vision for a giant, guitar-shaped hotel on the Las Vegas Strip with the Nevada Gaming Control Board on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. Hard Rock officially took ownership of the Mirage this month.

Plans for the guitar-shaped hotel include a casino with 200 slots and 12 table games, according to the renderings shown to gaming officials. The casino floor at the former Mirage would be renovated to include 1,800 slot machines and 200 table games.

Hard Rock also plans a "slight" renovation and expansion of event and meeting space at the Mirage, a renovation of villas and the private gaming room, plus an "enhanced pool experience."

Hard Rock International / Nevada Gaming Control Board Executives with Hard Rock International shared their vision for a giant, guitar-shaped hotel on the Las Vegas Strip with the Nevada Gaming Control Board on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. Hard Rock officially took ownership of the Mirage this month.

The planned renovations will add 80,000 square feet of casino space and 83,000 square feet of convention space to the former Mirage. That's accompanied by an addition of 1,164 slot machines and 161 table games. Renovations are expected to add nearly 3,000 theater seats, plus 596 hotel rooms and three food and beverage outlets to the property, executives told the Gaming Control Board.

MIRAGE FUTURE: Mirage Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat to permanently close, animals to be relocated