'Particularly scary case': Man accused of stalking Gov. Lombardo and his family is sentenced

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A man who stalked Gov. Joe Lombardo and his family has been sentenced to spend between two and 15 years behind bars.

Last March, police were called to a home after a woman told officers that Stanley Weaver was banging on her door and yelling that "Gov. Joe Lombardo had killed someone." According to an arrest report, officers also discovered that Weaver had posted at least 37 concerning posts over several months, including photos of Lombardo's daughter, stepdaughter, and wife.

The report states Lombardo's stepdaughter told police that Weaver posted a video showing him throwing a rock at a neighbor's window, saying, "I hate to do this, but I'm coming for you." She also said he tried to call her on Instagram, but she didn't respond. After that, she told police, Weaver attempted to contact about 100 of her friends through social media.

When police arrested Weaver, his parents told officers they hid all the knives in their apartment because they were afraid Weaver would harm someone.

During sentencing on Tuesday, prosecutors said some witnesses were scared to come to the courtroom and be publicly identified.

"This is a particularly scary case. We had multiple victims that didn't want to show up because they were scared to have their faces shown publicly," said Chief Deputy District Attorney Michael Schwartzer. "I know no actual violence occurred upon these individuals, but just the fact that these are people who were in fear, in their own homes, is something that I think the records should show."

WATCH FULL HEARING

Watch Full Hearing: Man sentenced to prison for stalking Lombardo family

Rob Schmidt, Weaver's public defender, told the court the series of events was caused by a mental illness.

"Stan didn't know he was schizophrenic until he had been diagnosed when he was in competency, so this wasn't somebody who was out there that knew they had a mental illness and wasn't addressing it," Schmidt told the court. "He didn't know. Once he had been diagnosed, he's been dutifully taking his medications. He will continue to do so."

Schmidt said Weaver was also sorry for his actions.

"The victim impact statement, I read that word-for-word to my client. I thought it was very sincere. My client had an emotional reaction to that," Schmidt said. "It brought him to tears, and I think it's important for the court to know that my client is sincerely remorseful for what happened here."

Lombardo's daughter Morgan, who is also a prosecutor for the Clark County District Attorney's Office, took the stand and commended the Weaver family for their grace.

"I do grieve for the main victim in this case, what he endured, what he continues to endure," Lombardo said. "I hope that one day he finds peace. Additionally, my family does 100 percent forgive Mr. Weaver for his actions. I've dealt with mental health crises in my own family, and I understand that when you're dealing with something like that, nothing is in reality. I know that Mr. Weaver, in his heart, didn't mean to harm anybody."

She ended her statement by saying she hopes Weaver can heal, find peace within himself, and be able to move on constructively.

Judge Eric Johnson agreed with Lombardo, saying he hopes Weaver finds peace, and he is satisfied with the sentence both parties agreed to.

"I am only good with this negotiation in view of the significant backside that allows extended supervision and, if necessary, additional incarceration if the defendant cannot meet expectations of him going forward," Johnson said.