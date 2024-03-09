Arrest report: Man facing charges after stalking Gov. Lombardo and his family

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas man is facing multiple charges after being accused of stalking Gov. Joe Lombardo and his family.

According to an arrest report, police responded to an incident on March 3 after a woman told officers a man was banging on her door and yelling that "Governor Joe Lombardo had killed someone".

Las Vegas officers were also notified by Lombardo's stepdaughter that a man, later identified as Stanley Weaver, had posted a video on Instagram of him throwing a rock at a window, saying "I hate to do this but I'm coming for you", and he had broken a window at a neighbor's home. Instagram posts also showed photos of Lombardo's daughter, stepdaughter, and wife.

Lombardo's stepdaughter also told police that Weaver attempted to call her on Instagram on March 1 but that she didn't respond and that Weaver had been attempting to contact about 100 of her friends through social media.

During further investigation, officers found at least 37 posts Weaver made over the course of several months, revealing things like photos of a man who Weaver claimed works for Lombardo and "moved him into the dead man's condo". Weaver also claimed the man is friends with Lombardo's daughter and that she "knows what's doing on".

According to the report, another post states "I'm going to keep doing [expletive] like this around the city until this message is heard".

The report states that Lombardo's family members were tagged in many of these posts and were "scared to death".

Weaver was arrested at his home near Tamarus Street and E. Warm Springs Road on March 3. While searching the apartment, police also interviewed Weaver's parents who told officers "they are fearful that Weaver may harm or kill a member of Governor Lombardo's family and that they took steps to hide all the knives in the apartment so that Weaver could not access them."

According to the report, Weaver is facing stalking, aggravated stalking, destroying property, and trespassing charges. Court records show a judge has set Weaver's bail at $1 million and his next hearing is set for March 21.