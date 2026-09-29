Parents speak out after gun confiscated from student at Las Vegas elementary school

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Some parents are speaking out after a gun was confiscated from a student at Marion B. Earl Elementary School last week in Las Vegas, with the Clark County School District saying there was no threat to students or staff.

Police responded to the school on Sept. 22 after reports of a firearm found on school property. The student had a firearm on campus but never threatened anyone after police confiscated the gun, the school said.

Some parents said they were not notified until the next day, and only by email.

Joshua Cruz, whose daughter attends the school, said the communication fell short.

"I don't think it was enough for the parents or the kids," Cruz said.

Cruz believes the school should have done more to address the incident with students directly.

"I think they should have had the officers come into the school and actually talk to the kids about safety," Cruz said.

But not all parents shared that view. Bobby Rista said he believes the school was right to wait until it had complete information before notifying families.

"I think having all the facts first is the proper way to do it because if you go a little bit quicker, then you don't have all the exact information," Rista said. "I think that's the best way."

CCSD said the incident happened after its latest weapons report, released in September. The report shows that from July through Sept. 15, the district reported 18 weapons confiscated on or near school property. That total included two BB guns, three knives and two cans of pepper spray.

The district also said firearm confiscations on school property dropped from 24 during the 2024-2025 school year to 19 this past school year.

The district is reminding parents and students that they can report safety concerns through the SafeVoice system.

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