Gun confiscated from student at Las Vegas elementary school

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A gun was confiscated from a student at Marion B. Earl Elementary School in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

No threats were made to students or the school, according to a letter from the principal that was sent to families.

The school, located on Reno Avenue near South Rainbow Boulevard and West Tropicana Avenue, said Clark County School District police "immediately responded and handled the matter."

The letter states that while they can't discuss individual student matters due to privacy laws, this incident serves as a reminder that any kind of weapon is not allowed on school grounds.

"Please take this opportunity to discuss school safety with your child," the letter reads in part. "If they ever face a situation where they are unsure whether or not to share information with an adult, please remind them to never hesitate to report anything that may be a safety issue."

The school said students and parents can make reports through the SafeVoice system by calling 1-833-216-SAFE (7233).