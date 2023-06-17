Parade Forecast: Weather to expect during VGK's Stanley Cup victory lap in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Here is what Channel 13 Meteorologist Justin Bruce has to say about the conditions fans can expect during the Vegas Golden Knights victory parade on the Las Vegas Strip on June 17.

Saturday is hot (98°) and sunny with southwest breezes at 15 mph, so have plenty of water and sun protection on hand.

The VGK parade starts in the mid 90s at 7 p.m., and low 90s linger after sunset (8 p.m.) as breezes blow at 10 mph under a clear sky.

