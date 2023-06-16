RTC offering $4 shuttles to Vegas Golden Knights victory parade Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Knights are 2023 Stanley Cup champions. As Las Vegas prepares for a victory parade for the team, the RTC is rolling out a plan to shuttle fans to the festivities.

The Regional Transportation Commission has announced their "Game Day Express" which will take fans to and from the parade area for $4 roundtrip.

"Due to the anticipated high demand, service will be on a first-come, first-served bases. Departure times are 4, 4:30 and 5 p.m.," RTC representatives said.

"Transit riders should be aware that the Deuce on the Strip will be detours from approximately 3 to 10 p.m. Use the rideRTC app to plan ahead of time."

Getting home: the bus service will leave every 30 minutes from 8:30 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. on Excalibur Way.

Those not planning to use the bus service are cautioned to expect road closures on Las Vegas Blvd. from Tropicana Ave. to Flamingo Road starting at 5 p.m.

