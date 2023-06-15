Here's what you can't bring: Items prohibited at Vegas Golden Knights victory parade

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thousands of people are expected to descend on the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday to celebrate the Vegas Golden Knights' Stanley Cup win.

A victory parade down Las Vegas Boulevard is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m., culminating with a rally outside T-Mobile Arena at 9 p.m.

On Thursday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released a list of items fans will not be allowed to carry on the Strip. They include the following:



Any glass container intended for beverage purposes

Purses larger than 12"x6"x12"

Coolers

Briefcases, computer bags, camera bags

Backpacks, fanny packs, cinch bags

Any bag larger than the permissible size of a purse

Strollers

Carts

Any vehicle propelled by human, electric or mechanical means

Las Vegas Boulevard will be shut down for the duration of the parade, Clark County officials noted in a news release on Wednesday.

Additionally, Metro police say pedestrian bridges in the path of the parade will be closed off to all pedestrians during the celebration.

Police also reminded the public that operating drones over the tourist corridor of Las Vegas Boulevard is prohibited by the FAA.

The prohibited items ordinance will be in effect from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday, police stated.

Officials with LVMPD are expected to give more information about security measures parade-goers can expect at a press briefing on Thursday at 3:45 p.m. Channel 13's Alyssa Bethencourt will be in attendance.

Full coverage of the Golden Knights' victory parade will start at 6 p.m. Saturday on ABC13.

Channel 13 and Scripps Sports are the official broadcast partners of the Vegas Golden Knights, broadcasting 2023-24 season games to fans in Nevada, Utah, Idaho, Wyoming and Montana for free.