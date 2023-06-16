Road closures on Las Vegas Strip for Golden Knights parade start Saturday afternoon

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Road closures for the Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup victory parade are expected to begin Saturday afternoon.

The parade is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Flamingo Road.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, road closures in preparation for the parade will start as early as 4:30 p.m.

Las Vegas Boulevard will be shut down from Flamingo Road to Tropicana Avenue, "to include all private drives in between," a public information officer stated in a news release on Friday.

KTNV The Vegas Golden Knights and their fans will take over the Las Vegas Strip on Saturday, June 17 for a championship parade to celebrate the team's first Stanley Cup victory.

"Due to safety concerns, no viewing of the parade will be allowed on the pedestrian bridges and no chairs of any type will be allowed on the parade route and in Toshiba Plaza," police added.

Authorities are anticipating large crowds and advised the crowd size could make movement from the parade route to Toshiba Plaza difficult.

Earlier this week, police advised that pedestrian bridges along the parade route would be shut down during the event, and shared a list of prohibited items.

The parade route follows Las Vegas Boulevard south from Flamingo Road to Tropicana Avenue. It will conclude with a rally at Toshiba Plaza at approximately 9 p.m., organizers tell Channel 13.

Full coverage of the Golden Knights' victory parade will start at 6 p.m. Saturday on ABC13.

