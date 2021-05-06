Baseball fans return for Las Vegas Aviators home opener

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Aviators open their second season in the Las Vegas Ballpark tonight after shutting down for over a year due to COVID-19.

For the first time in a while fans will be allowed to watch the game inside the ballpark.

Tickets for Thursday's game are sold out, but fans still have an opportunity to attend future games.

The Ballpark is operating at 50% capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing protocols will be in place.

The Las Vegas Aviators will take on the Sacramento River Cats at 7:05 p.m tonight.

For more information about Aviators tickets and schedule, click here.