Opening date set for Evel Knievel Experience in Las Vegas Arts District

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new museum honoring American daredevil and stunt performer Evel Knievel is getting ready to open its doors in the Arts District in Downtown Las Vegas.

On Friday, officials announced The Evel Knievel Experience is set to open on June 27 at 1001 South First Street, just north of Charleston Boulevard and west of Casino Center Boulevard.

Visitors will get to check out his iconic jumpsuits, the motorcycles he used for special jumps, and the helmet he wore during his attempt to jump over the Caesars Palace fountains. Guests can also walk through his fully-restored "Big Red" Mack truck and trailer.

The Evel Knievel Experience

The Evel Knievel Experience

And if you've ever wanted to know what it feels like to soar through the air during those record-breaking jumps, you can try a 4D virtual reality jump, where guests sit on a rumbling motorcycle, wear a custom helmet and experience jumping over 16 cars.

"We're thrilled to be able to share what made Evel Knievel so special and such a significant contributor to American culture," said Kelly Knievel, Evel's oldest son. "The Evel Knievel Experience is another great attraction to visitors to our city."

In addition to The Evel Knievel Experience, developers previously told Channel 13 the property is expected to include Mothership Coffee Roasters and a heavy metal-themed pizza parlor.

The Knievel family has etched their place in Las Vegas history.

Evel attempted to jump over the fountains in front of the casino on Dec. 31, 1967. It was his longest attempted motorcycle jump at 140 feet. He didn't clear the jump and landed on a safety ramp. He then went over the handlebars of his motorcycle before he skidded into the Dunes parking lot. The stunt left him with a crushed pelvis and femur as well as hip, wrist, and ankle fractures and a concussion. He was in the hospital in a coma for almost a month.

Jerry Abbott, Jim Borrup/Las Vegas News Bureau Evel Knievel jumping the fountains at Caesars Palace on December 31, 1967. Photographers: Jerry Abbott and Jim Borrup.

Las Vegas News Bureau robbie knievel jumps C.P. fountain 4/14/89 Caesars Palace Robbie Knievel 4/14/1989

Fast forward to 22 years later.

Robbie followed in his father's footsteps, and he was successful in clearing the jump over the Caesars Palace fountains on April 14, 1989. Following the jump, he said, "that was for you, dad."

Robbie also made headline-grabbing Las Vegas Strip jumps over a row of limousines in 1998 at the Tropicana Hotel; between two buildings at the Jockey Club in 1999; and a New Year’s Eve jump amid fireworks in front of a volcano attraction at The Mirage on Dec. 31, 2008.

The family is also celebrated at Evel Pie, a pizza place in Downtown Las Vegas, which opened in 2016. The restaurant was conceived and created by the Lev Food Group in collaboration with Kelly.

Travis Pastrana also paid tribute to the Knievels with his own jump over the Caesars Palace fountains in 2018.