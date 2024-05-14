Evel Knievel Museum, Mothership Coffee + more planned for new downtown Las Vegas development

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Evel Knievel Museum is relocating to Las Vegas as part of a new development to revitalize a vacant building near the Arts District.

Dapper Companies announced the start of construction on the 32,000-square-foot SF Mission Linen building in a press release on Tuesday morning. Located at 1001 South 1st Street, the vacant building is situated just north of Charleston Boulevard and west of Casino Center Boulevard.

The Evel Knievel Museum, currently located in Topeka, Kansas, will showcase authentic artifacts belonging to "the most legendary, death-defying daredevil of all time," Dapper Companies stated.

Knievel's son and brand owner, Las Vegas resident Kelly Knievel, stated he "can't think of a better place to display the legacy of Evel Knievel than Las Vegas."

Along with the museum, the property is also expected to include noted Las Vegas-based Mothership Coffee Roaster and a heavy metal-themed pizza parlor, developers stated. The project is expected to become "Mothership's flagship retail location and primary roasting facility."

"Described as Chuck E. Cheese meets 80s metal," developers stated, the heavy metal-themed pizza parlor will be "the brainchild of Branden Powers," the creator of Golden Tiki and Evel Pie.

"The Dungeons and Dragons themed environment will include a 1970s carnival dark ride, pinball machines, Skee ball and retro arcade games," developers stated. "An animatronic heavy metal band of characters will rock out from their castle lair."

In its press release, Dapper Companies did not specify when it hopes the property might open to the public.