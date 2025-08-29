LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District has a new CFO. I got an exclusive interview with Chief Financial Officer Justin Dayhoff.

Topics ranged from the budget, the compliance monitor, and what success would look like in his new role.

"Success looks like a community who knows where to go when they have questions, who is having a public discourse about education finance here. I don't want to run away from people talking about education finance and funding," he told me.

"Let's talk about the way CCSD tries to think about and actively works diligently to identify student need and the resources schools need to get there. And let's figure out as a community so everybody knows what we're doing and where we collectively still need to go."

Only on Channel 13: Talking with CCSD's new CFO on the financial state of the district

Dayhoff replaces Jason Goudie, who was fired last year when the district was trying to figure out if it had a budget shortfall.

When it comes to transparency, Dayhoff told me being transparent is one thing, providing clarity is another, but both are important.

"How can we be more clear about what we're doing, how we're doing it, and why we're doing it, and how that translates to the numbers that our communities that our families see in their schools and in central office and in the investments that Superintendent Ebert and the board are making in our district."

I'll continue to share more from my exclusive conversation next week. We talk about the compliance monitor, lawsuits and transparency.