CCSD agrees to pay mandatory compliance monitor $60K

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County School District Board Trustees approved the compliance monitor assigned to them by the Nevada Department of Education during Thursday's meeting.

In a unanimous vote, trustees approved the appointment of Yolanda King of King Strategies LLC.

“This is a good thing. Besides helping build trust, to help dispel some myths in the process, even some bad information that is out in the community," said Ed Gonzalez, a community member who spoke during public comment.

On Nov. 25, Superintendent of Public Instruction Jhone Ebert and Governor Joe Lombardo expressed concern over the district's possible $10.9 million central budget deficit and questioned how the district could experience a shortfall given "historic" education funding allocated in the state's most recent legislative session.

In response to the concerns, Lombardo and Ebert ordered CCSD to come up with a "corrective action plan" and also assigned them a compliance monitor after CCSD failed to comply with state law.

"The compliance monitor should be allowed to attend related to the reorganization and operation of the district," said General Counsel Jon Okazaki.

The compliance monitor will have access to district buildings, information and resources.

She will be paid $160 per hour with a cap of $60,000, but if Ebert believes the monitor needs to stay in CCSD longer, a new agreement with a new amount can be made.

The compliance monitor will also be reimbursed for any expenses acquired in the district.

“Will that amount come out of the $60,000," asked Irene Bustamante Adams.

“That does not come out of the $60,000," responded Okazaki.

The compliance monitor will provide oversight, support, and assistance, help implement the plan and provide monthly reports to the trustees and state superintendent.

"She is very well qualified to look across a large organization which the Clark County school district is, and so I look forward to receiving those reports, working collaboratively with the school district to get it on a positive path," said Ebert.

During Thursday's meeting, CCSD also approved the Fiscal Year 2025 Amended Final Budget that will be submitted to the state of Nevada by the January 2025 deadline.

The presentation showed the potential central budget deficit announced in September was absorbed by using the unassigned funding balance.

That is money the district has left over in the budget after all expenses have been paid.

CCSD said the unassigned ending fund balance is currently at $146.7 million, representing 4.24% of the District’s budget.