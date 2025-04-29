Only 16% of Nevadans think housing is affordable, new survey shows; 1 in 3 willing to leave the state

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A new poll is shining a light on just how serious Nevada's housing crisis has become.

A majority of Nevadans rank affordable housing as a top issue facing the state, overtaking inflation since the January Nevada Public Opinion Poll.

We've been following the issue of housing in Nevada closely, and how local leaders plan to fix the issue.

Nevada faces worst housing crisis in America, how local leaders plan to fix it

According to the survey, only 16% of Nevadans believe housing is actually affordable right now.

Non-homeowners and those living in apartment complexes or manufactured homes are most concerned.

While most Nevada voters plan to stay, about one-third of Nevadans have considered leaving the state due to rising housing costs.

Long-time residents, younger voters, and young families are most likely to consider leaving.

There is widespread support for housing solutions: 65% of those surveyed support building new apartment complexes close by, and 54% support releasing federally owned land for housing development.

This is something Gov. Joe Lombardo has been endeavoring.

Lombardo calls on state lawmakers to pressure feds to release land for housing

Others said they would move outside of their communities for cheaper housing and believe that Nevada has the natural resources for new construction.

"The data is clear – Nevadans are willing to do their part, but the state will also need to take action if they want to keep its flight-risk residents," said Maddison Westcott-Ochal, NPI Data Analyst and Las Vegas resident.

We have the full results of the survey linked HERE.