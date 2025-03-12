2 new affordable housing developments are coming to the valley. Here's what to expect

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two new affordable housing developments are coming to the valley.

The first is Duncan and Edwards in North Las Vegas. Over in the east side community 28th and Sunrise will bring more housing to residents.

Wednesday, a double groundbreaking ceremony was held to mark the construction of both properties. Together, these projects will provide more than 200 new affordable apartments for households earning 30% to 80% of the area's median income.

“Housing is foundational to the wellbeing of individuals, families and community,” said Mayor Berkley.

“Today, we are especially grateful for the public-private partnership of the Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority and The Michaels Organization that will soon bring more high quality, affordable housing to our valley. All Las Vegans deserve to live in comfort and dignity, regardless of their income.”

Duncan and Edwards, 5901 W. Duncan Dr

Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority Duncan & Edwards Rendering

According to SNRHA, the Duncan and Edwards site will have 80 apartments in six, two-story garden-style buildings. It will also include a community clubhouse.

Residents will have single, double, triple and four-bedroom apartment layouts available for rent, and there will be a combination of 148 covered and uncovered parking spaces. They said their also planning to have 24 bicycle parking spaces.

28th and Sunrise, 2601 Sunrise Ave

Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority 28th & Sunrise Rendering

The 28th and Sunrise complex will be larger with 121 units with a range of one- to four-bedroom layouts.

As for outdoor features, organizers said both developments will have a playground, dog pads, gas and charcoal barbecues, a dog park, a basketball court, a turf park, several shaded areas, lounge seats and a pavilion.

Organizers told us they expect construction to finish in less than two years.

