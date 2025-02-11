Gov. Lombardo calls on Nevada lawmakers to pressure feds to release more land for housing

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With the Nevada Legislature back in session, Gov. Joe Lombardo is pushing state lawmakers to address housing availability in the Silver State by pushing for the release of more federal land to local control.

In a letter to Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro and Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager, Lombardo urged bipartisan cooperation to address the "drastic need for housing in our state" by appealing to federal officials.

Nearly 87% of land in Nevada is controlled or owned by the federal government, a fact that Lombardo says limits the ability of developers to build more homes.

The housing issue at hand

The concerns Lombardo outlined in his letter echo issues he brought up in his State of the State address on Jan. 15. The governor says his office has ongoing conversations with federal leaders, including President Donald Trump. Now he wants state lawmakers on board.

Trump previously voiced support for releasing federally-owned land to Nevada to meet the housing demand — a question we asked him at a campaign event in August 2024.

Lombardo argues the current system under the Southern Nevada Public Land Management Act of 1998 doesn't meet the needs of all Nevadans since it only applies to specific areas of the Las Vegas Valley.

As for state leadership, the governor is pushing for the passage of a bill he calls the Nevada Attainable Housing Act. If passed, Lombardo says the bill would prioritize state funds to build and develop $1 billion in new "attainable housing" across Nevada while limiting "out-of-state investors looking to cash in."

The governor pointed to research showing that a developable land crisis may hit Clark County in as little as seven years — an issue that impacts the state's rural areas, too.

"Growth in many rural areas of our state is currently constrained by the lack of developable land. Projections indicate that Washoe County could run out of developable land by 2027, while Clark County may face the same challenge by 2032," Lombardo wrote.

Beyond addressing housing availability, Lombardo argues releasing federal land to Nevada would also help grow our economy and infrastructure, potentially addressing the state's over-reliance on its gaming and tourism industries.

Lombardo also said, as part of the responsible transfer of land, federal releases must "recognize the unique needs Nevada's tribal communities, ensuring their rights and cultural heritage are respected."

What does Lombardo want state lawmakers to do?

The governor is calling on the Nevada Legislature to cooperate with his office to call upon Congress and President Trump to "take immediate and decisive action to facilitate the systematic and responsible release of federal lands in Nevada."

He is asking state lawmakers to create a timeline for Congress on these federal land transfers and to prioritize bipartisan solutions.

Lombardo argues Nevada's leaders should be able to collaborate with federal agencies, local governments and tribal communities to address this issue.

