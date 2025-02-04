Nevada Legislative Session began with commitments to bipartisanship, but will it hold?

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KTNV) — Monday was a special day for Nevada. It was the first day of the Regular Legislative Session.

There have been 83 such sessions since Nevada became a state in 1886. No, I haven't been to all of them, but I have been to 10. And we almost made it to this one. I was on a plane that was turned around on its way to Reno on Sunday, and they canceled another flight today.

That made it hard for lobbyists and even some lawmakers to get to Carson City for the start of the session. But even though I wasn't there, I knew what we'd hear: bipartisanship, working together despite differences.

Now that sentiment may not last much beyond the first day, but that's the way things almost always start.

Every legislative leader from both parties took time today to talk about working together with members of the opposite party — to make Nevada a better place. They acknowledged the obvious, there are some big philosophical differences between the parties and even individual lawmakers on issues.

I sat down with Republican Governor Joe Lombardo and Democratic Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager before today's session and asked them if they felt an obligation to bipartisanship.

This is what they told me.

"I think when you raise your hand and are sworn in for the position you ran for, there's an obligation for the public good. Unfortunately, in politics, I think it's become more of a Hollywood endeavor and a celebrity endeavor and recognition versus doing what's important as an elected official," Gov. Lombardo told me.

"I always think there's a way forward and a way to collaborate. We run as Democrats, we run as Republicans, but once we get up to the session, we're Nevadans. We're there to try and find solutions, right? I think it is a two-way street, though. The governor says he wants to work together. We want to work together, too," Speaker Yeager told me.

As the newness of the first day wears off on Tuesday, and lawmakers tackle some of the toughest issues facing the state, we will start to see that actually working together is a lot harder than giving a speech on opening day.

While most bills in the Legislature pass unanimously, or with big bipartisan majorities, there are deep differences on education, on dealing with homelessness and providing affordable housing.

The next four months, 120 days, are going to test that day one commitment to bipartisanship, and — as the Republican minority leader in the Assembly said today — whether those 63 lawmakers can leave Nevada better than they found it.

