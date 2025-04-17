NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Affordable housing complexes are popping up all across our valley, but just how badly are these developments needed?

I looked into the numbers to find out.

Multiple projects to increase affordable housing coming to North Las Vegas

“A lot of people really can’t afford a house, so I think it’s good it’s been good for them," said North Las Vegas resident Essie Cleveland.

Cleveland lives across the street from affordable housing construction.

“Supposed to be mostly senior citizens over here," she said.

It's the Pearson Pines Senior Affordable Apartments, a portion already built and another still being built.

“We have a lot of senior citizens who need senior citizen housing," Cleveland said.

That's one of many affordable housing projects in North Las Vegas.

According to the Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority and Nevada Hand, a nonprofit helping build and manage affordable housing in Nevada, there are several affordable housing projects in the City of North Las Vegas.

At least three more affordable communities, including senior and family living, are now open, plus at least five other affordable communities are under construction just within city limits.

North Las Vegas local Earl Sanders says that it'll help in the area.

“If it’s affordable to you and you can get stable housing, then that means you can live good and you can do good and you can support the community," Sanders said.

During a City of North Las Vegas Council meetingWednesday, Southern Nevada Regional Housing Authority Executive Director Lewis Jordan broke down the work they're doing now.

“We have a total of 1,600 units, 800 units we’re building, and around 800 plus units we’re rehabbing," Jordan said.

He showed a list of 10 affordable housing developments under construction across our valley.

Jordan says we need each of those units.

“The bottom line, we need more housing," Jordan said.

The Housing Authority estimates that Southern Nevada has an approximate 80,000 affordable housing unit deficit.

Plus, many are being priced out of home ownership and renting in our valley. According to theKenny Guinn Research Center, Nevada rent and home prices are outpacing household incomes.

Sanders says that makes affordable housing more needed than ever.

“Anyone would love to have a decent new home they can afford," Sanders said.

The Regional Housing Authority says it will continue to have a focus on affordable housing to help as many people in our community.