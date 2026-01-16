LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The story of Las Vegas is one of change and evolution, but the more things change in the valley, some still stay the same.

There's no better example than the Golden Gate Hotel and Casino on Fremont Street in Downtown Las Vegas — as the first hotel in Las Vegas celebrates its milestone 120th anniversary this year, Channel 13 got a sneak peak behind the scenes of its operations to learn more about its history.

WATCH | Go behind the scenes at the Golden Gate Hotel and Casino

Oldest Las Vegas hotel celebrates milestone 120th anniversary on Fremont Street

Alexandria Parham from Chicago is celebrating her birthday in Las Vegas by staying at the Golden Gate with her husband, Anthony.

"It's her birthday, [the Golden Gate's] birthday — it's like they're throwing her a birthday party as far as we're concerned!" Anthony Parham said.

"As soon as you hit the door, you see the old school history," Alexandria Parham said. "They've got a lot of stuff on display from 1906, so it's pretty cool."

That's the year when John F. Miller built the first hotel and casino in Las Vegas at the corner of Main and Fremont Streets, near the old railroad depot downtown, then called the "Hotel Nevada."

"This room is literally the birthplace of hotel casino gambling as Las Vegas knows it today," Circa Hospitality Group Vice President of Operations Jeff Victor said.

Victor led the tour, taking reporters through the bowels of the Golden Gate pointing out little nuggets of history along the way, like the bar frequented by the Rat Pack and the old school surveillance system used for table games above the pit — even some that were hidden for decades, like a tiled water fountain they decided was worth keeping, and a section of brick wall from the original building from 1906.

"It's absolutely fascinating to me to think about a town that has a rich tradition of blowing things up and starting anew, that the original place would still be here," Victor said. "You think about all the souls that've walked through here, all the things that this building has seen, and to have it reveal itself in little things like this is terribly exciting."

That's one reason the Golden Gate's current owner, Derek Stevens, bought it in 2006.

"Vegas is always reinventing itself — which is amazing — but there are elements that I think, from a history perspective, are worth protecting," Stevens said in an interview with Channel 13 on Thursday.

Stevens says whether someone hit their first jackpot or had their first famous shrimp cocktail at the Golden Gate decades ago, those memories are what keep people coming back.

"When you think about all these great things that started in Downtown Las Vegas, at 1 Fremont Street — this being the oldest building in Vegas — it's pretty amazing to see all these developments," Stevens said.

Channel 13 asked Stevens what's in store for the Golden Gate's next 120 years, he says he's just glad to continue its legacy and maintain a little piece of Las Vegas history.

In a town that loves to blow things up and start all over again, the Golden Gate's history is something that's worth celebrating.

"It's definitely feeling special, and they're definitely celebrating," Alexandria Parham from Chicago said. "Everyone should come down and help them celebrate!"

For more information on the Golden Gate Hotel and Casino and their 120th Anniversary celebrations, visit their website by clicking here.