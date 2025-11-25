Officer identified in armed carjacking that led to police shooting

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Metro Police has identified the officer involved in an armed carjacking that turned into a police shooting on Sunday.

The officer has been identified as 31-year-old Officer Patrick Natali. He has been employed with LVMPD since 2022.

On Nov. 23, around 12:26 p.m., officers responded to reports of a carjacking with a knife in the 5100 block of Indian River Drive.

According to Captain Wiggins from Metro Police, the suspect "threatened that victim with that knife."

Police say that officers observed the suspect and issued verbal commands to the man. The man did not peacefully surrender. A fight broke out between an officer and the suspect when the suspect "produced what was believed to be a knife at the officers, causing an officer to discharge his firearm, striking the suspect."

A media briefing will be held at 4 p.m. to provide additional details on the shooting.

Officer Natali was placed on paid administrative leave pending the results of a review of the incident, police say.

