Nye County Sheriff: Man dies after hospitalization following arrest for home invasion

NYE COUNTY, NV (KTNV) — The Nye County Sheriff's Office says a man died after he was hospitalized following his arrest for an alleged home invasion.

According to the sheriff's office, at approximately 1:25 a.m. on Wednesday, dispatch received a call from someone who said that a male who lives in another residence on the property had kicked in her front door and came into her bedroom.

Neither the identity of the male nor the location of the incident was provided by the sheriff's office.

"The male stood in her bedroom and looked at her until she yelled at him to get out," the sheriff's office said. "The male left the room and walked around the interior of her residence and then left."

The sheriff's office said the caller identified the male and deputies have had previous interactions with him. According to the sheriff's office, the male has made threats to law enforcement and has fought with them.

The sheriff's office said he did not cooperate and appeared to be under the influence of drugs after three deputies and a sergeant came into contact with him following the alleged home invasion.

The male allegedly fought with deputies before being tased multiple times, "which had little to no effect," the sheriff's office said.

According to the sheriff's office, the male was eventually taken into custody at 2:13 a.m. and transported to Desert View Hospital in Pahrump for treatment of a "minor laceration."

The sheriff's office said the male "experienced a medical condition" while at the hospital and was pronounced dead at 4:31 a.m.

This is the sheriff's office second in-custody death within just a little over a week.

A woman was found unresponsive in a Nye County holding cell on June 10, a day after her arrest for leading deputies on a pursuit, according to the sheriff's office.

READ MORE: Woman dies after authorities find her unresponsive in Nye County holding cell