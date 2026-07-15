NV Energy says it's begun issuing refunds to previously overcharged customers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — NV Energy says it has begun issuing its more than $63 million in refunds to previously overcharged customers.

These refunds are part of a formal resolution reached earlier this year with the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada and the Nevada Attorney General's Bureau of Consumer Protection.

"Accurate billing is one of our most important responsibilities," said NV Energy President and CEO Brandon Barkhuff. "While this affected a small percentage of our customer base, we take any error involving our customers seriously. We committed substantial resources to identifying affected customers, correcting the issue, and implementing safeguards to help prevent it from happening again. We are very pleased to provide refunds and bring this matter to resolution."

The overcharges stem from a decades-long pattern first uncovered in January 2025, following a Channel 13 investigation.

NV Energy overcharges customers but only gives a partial refund

A state investigation confirmed NV Energy had been billing certain customers the wrong rate for their property type and improperly classifying multi-family buildings as single-family homes. More than 100,000 customers were affected.

To halt the state probe, NV Energy reached a settlement. The PUC approved it in February, with conditions, giving the utility until late September to get those refunds, plus interest, into customers' hands.

NV Energy pitches $65.5M in refunds to end investigation into overcharging scandal

"Our teams are really going to work to make sure we get those refunds out as fast as we can and make sure they're accurate for our customers because what we know is this is money that they are owed," an NV Energy spokesperson previously told Channel 13.

The refunds are now being issued following the completion of a comprehensive review of residential customer rate classifications.

The company says while an independent review supported the design and reliability of the company's overall current process, NV Energy continues to review individual accounts and investigate isolated exceptions.