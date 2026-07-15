Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Local News

Actions

NV Energy says it's begun issuing refunds to previously overcharged customers

NV Energy
KTNV/AP
NV Energy
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — NV Energy says it has begun issuing its more than $63 million in refunds to previously overcharged customers.

These refunds are part of a formal resolution reached earlier this year with the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada and the Nevada Attorney General's Bureau of Consumer Protection.

"Accurate billing is one of our most important responsibilities," said NV Energy President and CEO Brandon Barkhuff. "While this affected a small percentage of our customer base, we take any error involving our customers seriously. We committed substantial resources to identifying affected customers, correcting the issue, and implementing safeguards to help prevent it from happening again. We are very pleased to provide refunds and bring this matter to resolution."

The overcharges stem from a decades-long pattern first uncovered in January 2025, following a Channel 13 investigation.

NV Energy overcharges customers but only gives a partial refund

A state investigation confirmed NV Energy had been billing certain customers the wrong rate for their property type and improperly classifying multi-family buildings as single-family homes. More than 100,000 customers were affected.

To halt the state probe, NV Energy reached a settlement. The PUC approved it in February, with conditions, giving the utility until late September to get those refunds, plus interest, into customers' hands.

NV Energy pitches $65.5M in refunds to end investigation into overcharging scandal

"Our teams are really going to work to make sure we get those refunds out as fast as we can and make sure they're accurate for our customers because what we know is this is money that they are owed," an NV Energy spokesperson previously told Channel 13.

The refunds are now being issued following the completion of a comprehensive review of residential customer rate classifications.

The company says while an independent review supported the design and reliability of the company's overall current process, NV Energy continues to review individual accounts and investigate isolated exceptions.

NV Energy bills

What's The Deal?

NV Energy refunds for overcharged customers set to begin in July

Darcy Spears
NV Energy

What's The Deal?

Public Utilities Commission approves NV Energy 'compromise' for full refunds

Darcy Spears
NV Energy overcharges

What's The Deal?

NV Energy customers to receive overcharge scandal refunds: What to expect & when

Darcy Spears
NV Energy bill

Local News

NV Energy pitches $65.5M in refunds to end overcharging investigation

KTNV Staff
NV Energy offers full refunds amid customer skepticism

13 Investigates

NV Energy offers full refunds amid customer skepticism

Darcy Spears
NV Energy

13 Investigates

NV Energy challenges overcharge investigation

Darcy Spears
NV Energy

13 Investigates

NV Energy overcharge scandal nears resolution, call for full refunds

Darcy Spears
NV Energy

13 Investigates

NV Energy overcharge scandal swells to nearly $65.5M as investigation expands

Darcy Spears
PUCN seeks more data in NV Energy overcharging case.png

Local News

PUCN seeks more data in NV Energy overcharging case

Geneva Zoltek

13 Investigates

Stronger oversight of NV Energy urged amid overcharge investigation

Darcy Spears
NV Energy Fine

13 Investigates

NV Energy caught trying to charge customers for its own negligence again

Darcy Spears
NV Energy PUCN Investigation

13 Investigates

PUC launching investigation into NV Energy overcharges after our reporting

Darcy Spears
Lombardo on NV Energy

13 Investigates

Gov. Lombardo signs bill after Channel 13 probes power bill overcharges

Jarah Wright
NV Energy

What's The Deal?

NV Energy overcharges customers but only gives a partial refund

Darcy Spears
NV Energy Overcharges

13 Investigates

PUCN: NV Energy overcharges 80,000 customers over $17 million

Jarah Wright

Report a typo